Feyenoord v Manchester City

Ederson wore head protection as he returned to training

Goalkeeper Ederson has been named in Manchester City's squad for their opening Champions League group game against Feyenoord on Wednesday.

The Brazilian, 24, needed eight stitches in his face after being caught by a high boot from Sadio Mane during the 5-0 win over Liverpool on Saturday.

But he trained on Tuesday wearing a headguard to protect the affected area.

He could be involved on Wednesday but, if not, Claudio Bravo is set to deputise.

Ederson required lengthy treatment and was carried off on a stretcher after the 37th-minute collision with Mane, who was sent off.

He returned to watch the final stages of his side's victory, and City boss Guardiola said after the game he hoped Ederson "can come back soon".

Liverpool have lost an appeal against the length of Mane's three-match ban.

Captain Vincent Kompany is a doubt after missing the Liverpool game with a calf injury, but forward Raheem Sterling is back after a domestic ban.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Feyenoord have won their opening four Dutch Eredivisie fixtures this season, scoring 12 goals.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first competitive encounter between Feyenoord and Manchester City.

Manchester City

Manchester City are winless in their two away games against Dutch opposition in all competitions (D1 L1).

This is City's seventh consecutive Champions League participation. They have made it past the last 16 only once, it was in 2015-16 when they reached the semi-finals (knocked out by Real Madrid).

Manchester City have won none of their last six away games in the Champions League (D3 L3), conceding 14 goals in the process.

None of City's 36 Champions League group games have ended goalless. They have also only kept five clean sheets in those 36 matches.

Sergio Aguero has scored in only two of his last 12 Champions League games (five goals). He is nevertheless Manchester City's top scorer in the competition (22 goals in 40 games).

Pep Guardiola has won the Champions League on two occasions as a manager (2009 and 2011, both with Barcelona). A third trophy would equal Carlo Ancelotti and Bob Paisley's record.

Guardiola has reached the semi-finals in seven of his eight seasons as manager in the Champions League but has not made the final since 2011.

Feyenoord