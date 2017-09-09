BBC Sport - Sadio Mane: Match of the Day pundits empathise with sent-off Liverpool forward

We'd have all gone for it - MOTD pundits on Mane foul

Alan Shearer, Gary Lineker and Ian Wright say they all would have gone for the ball as Sadio Mane did, after the Liverpool forward was sent off for a challenge on Manchester City keeper Ederson Moraes during City's 5-0 win at the Etihad.

WATCH MORE: Neither me nor Pep thought it was a red - Klopp

