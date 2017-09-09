Stoke manager Mark Hughes said he was not sure why Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho did not shake his hand after their sides' 2-2 draw, but added that telling Mourinho to "get out" of his technical area "may have upset" the Portuguese.

MATCH REPORT: Stoke City 2-2 Manchester United

Watch highlights of all Saturday's games on Match of the Day, Saturday, 9 September, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.