BBC Sport - Cathair Friel double as Ballymena beat Warrenpoint 3-1 at Milltown

Cathair Friel finds the net twice as Ballymena United recover from conceding an early goal to defeat Warrenpoint Town 3-1 at Milltown.

Martin Murray gave the hosts the lead after 25 seconds, but United responded, with Emmet Friars also on target.

The Sky Blues have put together back-to-back victories and lie seventh in the Irish Premiership table.

