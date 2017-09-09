BBC Sport - Cathair Friel double as Ballymena beat Warrenpoint 3-1 at Milltown
Friel double as Ballymena beat Warrenpoint
- From the section Football
Cathair Friel finds the net twice as Ballymena United recover from conceding an early goal to defeat Warrenpoint Town 3-1 at Milltown.
Martin Murray gave the hosts the lead after 25 seconds, but United responded, with Emmet Friars also on target.
The Sky Blues have put together back-to-back victories and lie seventh in the Irish Premiership table.
