BBC Sport - Irish Premiership: Buoyant Bannsiders beat Ards 3-0 to stay in top spot
Coleraine beat Ards to stay in top spot
- From the section Football
Coleraine stay top of the Irish Premiership table with a comfortable 3-0 win over Ards at the Bangor Fuels Arena.
The Bannsiders went ahead with two quick-fire goals from Josh Carson and Darren McCauley before the hour mark.
McCauley scored his second of the game from the spot after Jamie McGonigle was fouled by Johnny Taylor.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired