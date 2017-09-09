BBC Sport - Garry Breen and Joe Gormley help Cliftonville see off Swifts 2-1 at Solitude

Cliftonville see off Swifts at Solitude

Second-half goals from Garry Breen and Joe Gormley help Cliftonville see off Dungannon Swifts 2-1 at Solitude.

Chris Hegarty replied for Dungannon, who had won their previous two league matches.

The victory was Cliftonville's first in the Premiership since the opening day of the season.

