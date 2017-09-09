BBC Sport - Five-star Crusaders thrash Ballinamallard 5-1 at Ferney Park
Five-star Crues thrash Ballinamallard at Ferney
- From the section Football
Paul Heatley grabs a hat-trick as Crusaders thrash Ballinamallard United 5-1 at Ferney Park.
Heatley and Phillip Lowry gave Stephen Baxter's men a two-goal lead at the break, before Ryan Curran pulled one back for the hosts.
Heatley scored two more to complete his treble, with Jordan Owens rounding out the win late on.
