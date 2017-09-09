BBC Sport - Brighton 3-1 West Brom: Seagulls deserve credit for victory - Tony Pulis
Brighton deserve credit for victory - Pulis
- From the section Football
West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis says Brighton "deserve a lot of credit" for their 3-1 victory, after the Seagulls got their first top-flight win for 34 years.
MATCH REPORT: Brighton 3-1 West Brom
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 9 September, 22:30 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app & website.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired