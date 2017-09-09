BBC Sport - Brighton 3-1 West Brom: Seagulls deserve credit for victory - Tony Pulis

Brighton deserve credit for victory - Pulis

West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis says Brighton "deserve a lot of credit" for their 3-1 victory, after the Seagulls got their first top-flight win for 34 years.

MATCH REPORT: Brighton 3-1 West Brom

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 9 September, 22:30 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app & website.

Premier League manager reaction

Video

Brighton deserve credit for victory - Pulis

Video

Neither me nor Pep thought it was a red - Klopp

Video

Sanchez told me he is focused - Wenger

Video

Everton were too nice - Koeman

Video

Conte 'delighted' with Chelsea display

Video

Pochettino salutes 'great striker' Kane on 100th goal

Video

Game was tight before Mane red - Guardiola

Video

Hughton relieved after Brighton's first win

Video

Arsenal defeat is a real disappointment - Howe

Video

Big moments going against Foxes - Shakespeare

Video

Silva 'really happy' with Hornets unbeaten start

Video

Watford were better than us - Pellegrino

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Learn to play rugby with your team mates

Rugbytots Wirral, Chester and Liverpool

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired