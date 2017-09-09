BBC Sport - Southampton 0-2 Watford: Marco Silva 'really happy' with Hornets unbeaten start to season
Silva 'really happy' with Hornets unbeaten start
- From the section Football
Watford boss Marco Silva says he is "really happy" with the Hornets unbeaten start to the season following his side's 2-0 away win against Southampton.
MATCH REPORT: Southampton 0-2 Watford
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 9 September, 22:30 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app & website.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired