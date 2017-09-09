Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says neither he nor Man City boss Pep Guardiola thought Sadio Mane's foul on Ederson was a red card, but says "sorry" for the Reds' second-half capitulation during their 5-0 at the Etihad.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool

