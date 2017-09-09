BBC Sport - Man City 5-0 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp says Sadio Mane red card was a 'game-changer'

Neither me nor Pep thought it was a red - Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says neither he nor Man City boss Pep Guardiola thought Sadio Mane's foul on Ederson was a red card, but says "sorry" for the Reds' second-half capitulation during their 5-0 at the Etihad.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool

Watch highlights of all Saturday's games on Match of the Day, Saturday 9 September, 22:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

