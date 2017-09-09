Renato Sanches: Ryan Giggs tips Swansea signing for success

Media playback is not supported on this device Clement keen on further big name signings

Ryan Giggs expects "fantastic" Renato Sanches to be among the Premier League's most exciting players.

Portugal midfielder Sanches is set to make his Swansea debut against Newcastle on Sunday at the Liberty Stadium after completing a shock season-long loan from Bayern Munich.

Giggs tracked Sanches when he was Manchester United assistant manager.

"He is a talent and the Premier League will suit him because he's an aggressive player," Giggs explained.

The 20-year-old Sanches was named best young player of the tournament when Portugal won Euro 2016.

However, he struggled for game time at Bayern last season after making a switch from Benfica.

"It didn't quite happen for him last year at Bayern," Giggs said.

"That can happen; a young player moving country, different language, a big club and a lot of expectation.

"He can tackle, he can get forward and he's going to a club that play football the right way, so I think he'll be a success."

Giggs revealed Sanches came on the radar at Old Trafford when he was still a teenager at Benfica and Louis van Gaal was United manager.

"I remember watching him three years ago in Louis' first season and instantly liking him," Giggs said.

"I thought then that he would suit Premier League football.

"Paul Clement's ties to Bayern and his friendship with Carlo Ancelotti has obviously got a lot to do with him coming to Swansea.

"But you've got to capitalise on stuff like that.

"He's a fantastic player and I think he will be one of the most exciting players in the league."