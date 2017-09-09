BBC Sport - Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth: Gunners defeat is a real disappointment - Eddie Howe
Arsenal defeat is a real disappointment - Howe
Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says his side's 3-0 defeat away against Arsenal is a "real disappointment" as his side endure a fourth successive defeat.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth
