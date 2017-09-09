Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says Alexis Sanchez has been working hard, despite starting on the bench in their 3-0 win over Bournemouth, and insists he is very focused after speaking with him.

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 9th September, 22:30 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app & website.