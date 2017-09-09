BBC Sport - Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth: Alexis Sanchez told me he is focused - Arsene Wenger
Sanchez told me he is focused - Wenger
- From the section Football
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says Alexis Sanchez has been working hard, despite starting on the bench in their 3-0 win over Bournemouth, and insists he is very focused after speaking with him.
MATCH REPORT: Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 9th September, 22:30 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app & website.
Premier League manager reaction
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired