BBC Sport - Man City 5-0 Liverpool: Pep Guardiola admits game was 'tight' before Sadio Mane red card
Game was tight before Mane red - Guardiola
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says the game against Liverpool was "tight" before Sadio Mane was sent-off for a high challenge on keeper Ederson.
MATCH REPORT: Man City 5-0 Liverpool
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 9th September, 22:30 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app & website.
