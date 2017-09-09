BBC Sport - Man City 5-0 Liverpool: Pep Guardiola admits game was 'tight' before Sadio Mane red card

Game was tight before Mane red - Guardiola

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says the game against Liverpool was "tight" before Sadio Mane was sent-off for a high challenge on keeper Ederson.

MATCH REPORT: Man City 5-0 Liverpool

Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Saturday 9th September, 22:30 BST on BBC One, the BBC Sport app & website.

