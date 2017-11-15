BBC Sport - Peaky Blinders: How well does Marc Albrighton know his favourite TV show?
Peaky Blinders fan Albrighton is put to the test
- From the section Football
Leicester midfielder Marc Albrighton is a fan of television series Peaky Blinders, so we decided to test his knowledge.
The new series of Peaky Blinders starts on Wednesday 15 November at 19:00 GMT on BBC Two.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired