Jonny Evans: Tony Pulis wants NI defender to sign new WBA contract

Tony Pulis is keen to tie Evans down to a long term deal at The Hawthorns

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis is keen for Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans to sign a new contract now the possibility of a summer move has ended.

The 29-year-old was a target for Manchester City, Leicester and Arsenal during the transfer window.

Evans is available to play his first club match of the season against Brighton on Saturday.

"I hope we can agree a new contract. It will be interesting to see what Jonny wants to do," said Pulis.

Talks about an improved deal for Evans began shortly after the end of last season, but nothing was finalised and negotiations are ongoing.

Evans was made West Brom captain in July following the departure of Darren Fletcher.

Evans scored the first goal in Northern Ireland's 2-0 win over the Czech Republic

"Jonny's done fantastic at this football club," said Pulis.

"He has really bought into what we try and do, the way we try to play. He has blossomed with it, he has become a better player without a shadow of a doubt.

"So it was important that we kept him and I am pleased he stayed. I think everybody at the football club would like to see him tied down."

Evans played in Northern Ireland's recent World Cup qualifying wins over San Marino and the Czech Republic which have left Michael O'Neill's men on the cusp of securing a place in the European play-offs.

After the home win over the Czechs, international boss O'Neill highlighted the importance of Evans in Northern Ireland's impressive qualifying campaign.

"Jonny Evans has been available for our eight games and it is no coincidence we have had seven clean sheets," said O'Neill.

"He has played with Gareth McAuley, Craig Cathcart, Aaron Hughes and he has been the mainstay.

"The transfer window will open in January and if his performances continue as they have done, not just over the last two years with West Brom but also what he has had with us, I don't anticipate that the interest will be any less."