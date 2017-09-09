Nice v Monaco

Substitution, Nice. Ignatius Ganago replaces Mario Balotelli.
Line-ups
Nice
- 30Cardinale
- 2Souquet
- 4Santos da Silva Barbosa
- 20Le Marchand
- 24JalletBooked at 11mins
- 7Saint-Maximin
- 26Koziello
- 6Seri
- 8Lees-Melou
- 14Pléa
- 9BalotelliBooked at 69mins
Substitutes
- 11Srarfi
- 12Coly
- 18Walter
- 21Mendy
- 22Lusamba
- 33Ganago
- 40Benítez
Monaco
- 1Subasic
- 19SidibeBooked at 5mins
- 25Glik
- 5de Jesus Nascimento
- 6de Oliveira MoraesBooked at 14mins
- 20Rony LopesSubstituted forCarrilloat 45'minutes
- 8João Moutinho
- 2Tavares
- 27LemarSubstituted forGhezzalat 45'minutes
- 9FalcaoSubstituted forJoveticat 69'minutes
- 15Diakhaby
Substitutes
- 7Ghezzal
- 10Jovetic
- 11Carrillo
- 14Balde Diao
- 16Benaglio
- 17Tielemans
- 24Raggi
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Substitution
Attempt missed. Guido Carrillo (Monaco) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Kamil Glik following a corner.
Attempt missed. Kamil Glik (Monaco) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by João Moutinho following a corner.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Arnaud Souquet.
Foul by Fabinho (Monaco).
Pierre Lees-Melou (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Vincent Koziello.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Stevan Jovetic replaces Falcao.
Booking
Mario Balotelli (Nice) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match João Moutinho (Monaco) because of an injury.
João Moutinho (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Balotelli (Nice).
Foul by Adama Diakhaby (Monaco).
Marlon Santos (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kamil Glik (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mario Balotelli (Nice).
Goal!
Goal! Nice 3, Monaco 0. Mario Balotelli (Nice) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arnaud Souquet with a cross.
Guido Carrillo (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Christophe Jallet (Nice).
Foul by Fabinho (Monaco).
Mario Balotelli (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Guido Carrillo (Monaco).
Jean Michael Seri (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Marlon Santos.
Attempt blocked. Adama Diakhaby (Monaco) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jorge with a cross.
Offside, Nice. Alassane Pléa tries a through ball, but Christophe Jallet is caught offside.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Jean Michael Seri.
Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Christophe Jallet.
João Moutinho (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jean Michael Seri (Nice).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Arnaud Souquet (Nice) because of an injury.
Second Half
Second Half begins Nice 2, Monaco 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Rachid Ghezzal replaces Thomas Lemar.
Substitution
Substitution, Monaco. Guido Carrillo replaces Rony Lopes.
Half Time
First Half ends, Nice 2, Monaco 0.
Foul by Adama Diakhaby (Monaco).
Arnaud Souquet (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mario Balotelli (Nice) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Jean Michael Seri with a cross following a corner.