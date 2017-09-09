First Half ends, Barcelona 2, Espanyol 0.
Barcelona v Espanyol
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Cabral Semedo
- 3Piqué
- 23Umtiti
- 18Alba
- 16Deulofeu
- 4Rakitic
- 5BusquetsBooked at 21mins
- 8Iniesta
- 10Messi
- 9L Suárez
Substitutes
- 11Dembélé
- 13Cillessen
- 14Mascherano
- 15Paulinho
- 17Alcácer
- 19Digne
- 21André Gomes
Espanyol
- 1López
- 4Sánchez
- 15López SilvaBooked at 29mins
- 22Hermoso
- 3Martín
- 19Piatti
- 20Diop
- 18Fuego Martínez
- 25Darder
- 11Baptistao
- 7Moreno
Substitutes
- 2Navarro
- 5Gomes Pereira
- 9García
- 10Jurado
- 12Vilá
- 13López Rodríguez
- 21Roca
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Foul by Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona).
Víctor Sánchez (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Pablo Piatti (Espanyol) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Foul by Jordi Alba (Barcelona).
Pablo Piatti (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jordi Alba (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Víctor Sánchez (Espanyol).
Gerard Deulofeu (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sergi Darder (Espanyol).
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Leo Baptistao (Espanyol).
Attempt missed. Leo Baptistao (Espanyol) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Attempt saved. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gerard Deulofeu with a cross.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Aarón Martín.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 2, Espanyol 0. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordi Alba.
Attempt missed. Javi Fuego (Espanyol) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Gerard Moreno (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.
Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Attempt saved. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Attempt blocked. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
David López (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by David López (Espanyol).
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by David López.
Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by David López (Espanyol).
Video Review:.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 1, Espanyol 0. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic with a through ball.
Foul by Andrés Iniesta (Barcelona).
Pablo Piatti (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Leo Baptistao (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Luis Suárez (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Pape Diop (Espanyol).