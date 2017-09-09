First Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Levante 1.
Real Madrid v Levante
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 13Casilla
- 2Carvajal
- 6Nacho
- 4Ramos
- 15Hernández
- 18Llorente
- 8Kroos
- 17Vázquez
- 20Asensio
- 12Marcelo
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forBaleat 28'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Vallejo
- 11Bale
- 14Casemiro
- 22Isco
- 23Kovacic
- 24Ceballos Fernández
- 30Zidane
Levante
- 1Fernández
- 2López MendozaSubstituted forLópez Muñozat 20'minutes
- 15Postigo
- 6Rodríguez Benito
- 3García Aranda
- 23Remeseiro Salgueiro
- 24Campaña
- 4Suárez Pier
- 8LermaBooked at 45mins
- 14López Álvarez
- 17Alegría Moreno
Substitutes
- 7García
- 10Bardhi
- 13Olazábal
- 19López Muñoz
- 20Lukic
- 21Boateng
- 22Luna
- Referee:
- Alejandro José Hernández Hernández
- Attendance:
- 67,789
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Offside, Real Madrid. Lucas Vázquez tries a through ball, but Gareth Bale is caught offside.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Raúl Fernández.
Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcelo.
Booking
Jefferson Lerma (Levante) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jefferson Lerma (Levante).
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Raúl Fernández.
Attempt saved. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sergio Ramos with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Rober Pier.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Rober Pier.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Toño (Levante).
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 1, Levante 1. Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Attempt saved. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Chema Rodríguez.
Hand ball by Álex Alegría (Levante).
Foul by Marcelo (Real Madrid).
Pedro López (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Theo Hernández (Real Madrid).
Pedro López (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ivi (Levante) right footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Ivi (Levante) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Gareth Bale replaces Karim Benzema because of an injury.
Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).
Sergio Postigo (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jefferson Lerma (Levante).
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álex Alegría (Levante).
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid).
Jefferson Lerma (Levante) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ivi (Levante).
Substitution
Substitution, Levante. Pedro López replaces Iván López because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Iván López (Levante) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Marcos Llorente (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marcelo.