Scottish Gossip: Celtic, PSG, Rangers, Hearts, Murrayfield, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Paris Saint-Germain star Dani Alves believes the French outfit will use next week's Champions League trip to Celtic Park as a stepping stone to winning the competition this season.

Full story: Daily Record

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says striker Odsonne Edouard was given a standing ovation in the dressing room following his scoring debut in the victory against Hamilton Accies. (Various)

Rangers' new loan signing Declan John, who moved to Ibrox from Cardiff City, says he is ready for whatever Scottish football throws at him after facing the likes of Sergio Aguero and Luis Suarez. (Various)

Hearts manager Craig Levein insists Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes is "at it" after the Edinburgh club refused the Dons permission to train at Murrayfield.

"We don't have many advantages just now and I'm not going to give up one that we do have and that's to be able to train on the pitch," says Levein. (Daily Record)

Kylian Mbappe has Celtic in his sights

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson insists the Steelmen have finally shed their "nice-guy" image to become a force in Scotland's top flight.

"We're trying to make this [Fir Park] into a hard place to come to and build a reputation for ourselves," he says. (Various)

PSG fired a Champions League warning to Celtic with a 5-1 thumping of Metz in Ligue 1. "The team is ready for Celtic," says PSG boss Unai Emery. Kylian Mbappe scored on his debut following his move from rivals Monaco. (Sun)

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson believes Hearts winger Jamie Walker is the type of player the Ibrox club should target in the January transfer window. "I like him every time I see him and I think he's something that Rangers are missing just now," says Ferguson. (Sun)

Nottingham Forest manager Mark Warburton has hinted they will come back in for Hibernian midfielder John McGinn in January. "You have to look at the situation and where you might need strengthening," he says. (Various)

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne has backed the Scottish FA's decision to reject an independent review into the game's handling of the Rangers' Employee Benefits Trust saga. (Daily Mail)

Rangers failed to land winger Jamie Walker from Premiership rivals Hearts

Meanwhile, the SFA is poised to slash lucrative Scottish Cup windfalls to clubs picked for live televised games. Cup ties shown live by BBC Scotland or Sky currently generate payments of £82,500 for each of the sides involved. (Daily Mail)

Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum says he is "really excited" at the prospect of playing at Murrayfield. "I see the stadium every day and it looks really huge," he says. (Daily Express)