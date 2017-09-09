FA Women's Football Awards: Jodie Taylor named England player of year

Jodie Taylor was the top scorer at this summer's Euro 2017 tournament

Euro 2017 golden boot winner Jodie Taylor was named England's player of the year at the Football Association's Women's Football Awards on Friday.

Taylor, 31, scored five goals to finish as top scorer at the tournament.

Her England and Arsenal team-mate Jordan Nobbs, 24, took the Women's Super League Players' Player of the Year at the ceremony at London's Grosvenor House hotel.

Clubs, players, staff and grassroots organisers were also recognised.

England were knocked out of Euro 2017 at the semi-final stage by eventual winners the Netherlands.

"It has been a landmark year for women's football in England," said Baroness Sue Campbell, the FA's head of women's football.

"We've seen the Lionesses capture the imagination of the nation, a record crowd at the Women's FA Cup final, the excitement of a final day decider in the FA WSL Spring Series and growing participation numbers."