Clyde v Edinburgh City
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Stirling
|5
|4
|0
|1
|15
|7
|8
|12
|2
|Montrose
|5
|3
|2
|0
|7
|3
|4
|11
|3
|Stenhousemuir
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|6
|2
|8
|4
|Peterhead
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|9
|0
|7
|5
|Elgin
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|7
|0
|7
|6
|Clyde
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|10
|-1
|7
|7
|Annan Athletic
|5
|2
|0
|3
|8
|6
|2
|6
|8
|Berwick
|5
|2
|0
|3
|5
|11
|-6
|6
|9
|Cowdenbeath
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|10
|Edinburgh City
|5
|1
|0
|4
|2
|9
|-7
|3
