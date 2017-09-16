Scottish League Two
Montrose15:00Stirling
Venue: Links Park

Montrose v Stirling Albion

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Stirling5401157812
2Montrose532073411
3Stenhousemuir52218628
4Peterhead52129907
5Elgin52127707
6Clyde5212910-17
7Annan Athletic52038626
8Berwick5203511-66
9Cowdenbeath511324-24
10Edinburgh City510429-73
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Fotolia

Team Personal Best: London Aquathlon
Swimmers

Team Personal Best: London Aquathlon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired