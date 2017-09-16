Scottish League One
Airdrieonians15:00East Fife
Venue: Excelsior Stadium

Airdrieonians v East Fife

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers54101431113
2Ayr530214869
3Albion5302131039
4Airdrieonians52127707
5Stranraer5212910-17
6Arbroath521289-17
7Alloa521245-17
8East Fife520349-56
9Queen's Park5113510-54
10Forfar5104411-73
