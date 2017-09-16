Forfar Athletic v Arbroath
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Raith Rovers
|5
|4
|1
|0
|14
|3
|11
|13
|2
|Ayr
|5
|3
|0
|2
|14
|8
|6
|9
|3
|Albion
|5
|3
|0
|2
|13
|10
|3
|9
|4
|Airdrieonians
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|7
|0
|7
|5
|Stranraer
|5
|2
|1
|2
|9
|10
|-1
|7
|6
|Arbroath
|5
|2
|1
|2
|8
|9
|-1
|7
|7
|Alloa
|5
|2
|1
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|7
|8
|East Fife
|5
|2
|0
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|6
|9
|Queen's Park
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|10
|-5
|4
|10
|Forfar
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|11
|-7
|3
