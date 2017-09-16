Scottish Championship
Inverness CT15:00Livingston
Venue: Tulloch Caledonian Stadium, Scotland

Inverness CT v Livingston

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 2Raven
  • 22McKay
  • 5Warren
  • 4Chalmers
  • 24Trafford
  • 11Vigurs
  • 7Polworth
  • 20Bell
  • 21Cooper
  • 9Baird

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 3Tremarco
  • 6Elsdon
  • 14Oakley
  • 15Mulraney
  • 16Calder
  • 23Donaldson

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 17Robinson
  • 26Halkett
  • 4Lithgow
  • 3Longridge
  • 7Mullin
  • 8Pittman
  • 6Byrne
  • 15Mackin
  • 9Todorov
  • 10Mullen

Substitutes

  • 2McMillan
  • 11Cadden
  • 14Jacobs
  • 19Carrick
  • 20Maley
  • 21Penrice
  • 23De Vita
Referee:
Craig Charleston

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren5401148612
2Dunfermline5311156910
3Queen of Sth5311126610
4Dundee Utd531155010
5Morton52218538
6Livingston513178-16
7Inverness CT5113811-34
8Dumbarton503227-53
9Falkirk5023512-72
10Brechin5023412-82
View full Scottish Championship table

