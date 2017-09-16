Scottish Championship
Dumbarton15:00Brechin
Venue: Your Radio 103FM Stadium

Dumbarton v Brechin City

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren5401148612
2Dunfermline5311156910
3Queen of Sth5311126610
4Dundee Utd531155010
5Morton52218538
6Livingston513178-16
7Inverness CT5113811-34
8Dumbarton503227-53
9Falkirk5023512-72
10Brechin5023412-82
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Fotolia

Team Personal Best: London Aquathlon
Swimmers

Team Personal Best: London Aquathlon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired