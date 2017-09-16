Scottish Championship
Dunfermline15:00St Mirren
Venue: East End Park, Scotland

Dunfermline Athletic v St Mirren

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 1Murdoch
  • 2Williamson
  • 5Morris
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 14Talbot
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 27Shiels
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 11Cardle
  • 9McManus
  • 10Clark

Substitutes

  • 3Martin
  • 12Hopkirk
  • 13Splaine
  • 16Ryan
  • 17Aird
  • 20Gill
  • 23Smith

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 15Baird
  • 5Buchanan
  • 44Eckersley
  • 25Smith
  • 16McShane
  • 4McGinn
  • 2Demetriou
  • 11Smith
  • 10Morgan
  • 28Reilly

Substitutes

  • 3Irvine
  • 8Duffy
  • 9Sutton
  • 14Todd
  • 17Kirkpatrick
  • 19Stewart
  • 21Stewart
Referee:
Craig Thomson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren5401148612
2Dunfermline5311156910
3Queen of Sth5311126610
4Dundee Utd531155010
5Morton52218538
6Livingston513178-16
7Inverness CT5113811-34
8Dumbarton503227-53
9Falkirk5023512-72
10Brechin5023412-82
View full Scottish Championship table

