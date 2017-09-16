Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth15:00Morton
Venue: Palmerston Park, Scotland

Queen of the South v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 4Fordyce
  • 5Brownlie
  • 15Kerr
  • 3Marshall
  • 6Tapping
  • 8Rankin
  • 11Dobbie
  • 14Jacobs
  • 9Lyle
  • 10Kane

Substitutes

  • 2Rooney
  • 7Stirling
  • 16McFadden
  • 17Murray
  • 20Leighfield
  • 24Mercer
  • 25Dykes

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 6Doyle
  • 4O'Ware
  • 5Lamie
  • 17Russell
  • 8Forbes
  • 18McManus
  • 12Tidser
  • 14Harkins
  • 9Quitongo
  • 7Oliver

Substitutes

  • 10Thomson
  • 11McHugh
  • 15Tiffoney
  • 20Doohan
  • 21Langan
  • 22Armour
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match report to follow.

