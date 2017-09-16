Queen of the South v Greenock Morton
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 4Fordyce
- 5Brownlie
- 15Kerr
- 3Marshall
- 6Tapping
- 8Rankin
- 11Dobbie
- 14Jacobs
- 9Lyle
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 2Rooney
- 7Stirling
- 16McFadden
- 17Murray
- 20Leighfield
- 24Mercer
- 25Dykes
Morton
- 1Gaston
- 6Doyle
- 4O'Ware
- 5Lamie
- 17Russell
- 8Forbes
- 18McManus
- 12Tidser
- 14Harkins
- 9Quitongo
- 7Oliver
Substitutes
- 10Thomson
- 11McHugh
- 15Tiffoney
- 20Doohan
- 21Langan
- 22Armour
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match report to follow.