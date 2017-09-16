Ebbsfleet United v Tranmere Rovers
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sutton United
|10
|6
|1
|3
|13
|11
|2
|19
|2
|Halifax
|10
|5
|3
|2
|12
|7
|5
|18
|3
|Aldershot
|10
|5
|2
|3
|17
|9
|8
|17
|4
|Boreham Wood
|10
|5
|2
|3
|19
|13
|6
|17
|5
|Dover
|10
|5
|2
|3
|10
|7
|3
|17
|6
|Wrexham
|10
|5
|2
|3
|8
|5
|3
|17
|7
|Macclesfield
|10
|5
|2
|3
|10
|10
|0
|17
|8
|Dag & Red
|10
|4
|4
|2
|20
|14
|6
|16
|9
|Leyton Orient
|10
|5
|1
|4
|14
|16
|-2
|16
|10
|Maidenhead United
|10
|4
|3
|3
|15
|11
|4
|15
|11
|Gateshead
|10
|4
|3
|3
|13
|9
|4
|15
|12
|Bromley
|10
|4
|3
|3
|16
|13
|3
|15
|13
|Maidstone United
|10
|4
|3
|3
|12
|12
|0
|15
|14
|Woking
|10
|5
|0
|5
|15
|17
|-2
|15
|15
|Eastleigh
|10
|2
|6
|2
|9
|8
|1
|12
|16
|Tranmere
|10
|3
|3
|4
|8
|8
|0
|12
|17
|Hartlepool
|10
|3
|3
|4
|8
|10
|-2
|12
|18
|Barrow
|10
|2
|5
|3
|11
|10
|1
|11
|19
|Ebbsfleet
|10
|1
|8
|1
|15
|15
|0
|11
|20
|Fylde
|10
|2
|5
|3
|16
|18
|-2
|11
|21
|Chester
|10
|1
|5
|4
|10
|15
|-5
|8
|22
|Solihull Moors
|10
|2
|1
|7
|10
|18
|-8
|7
|23
|Guiseley
|10
|1
|4
|5
|6
|18
|-12
|7
|24
|Torquay
|10
|0
|3
|7
|10
|23
|-13
|3
