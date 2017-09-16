National League
Dover15:00Chester
Venue: Crabble

Dover Athletic v Chester

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sutton United106131311219
2Halifax10532127518
3Aldershot10523179817
4Boreham Wood105231913617
5Dover10523107317
6Wrexham1052385317
7Macclesfield105231010017
8Dag & Red104422014616
9Leyton Orient105141416-216
10Maidenhead United104331511415
11Gateshead10433139415
12Bromley104331613315
13Maidstone United104331212015
14Woking105051517-215
15Eastleigh1026298112
16Tranmere1033488012
17Hartlepool10334810-212
18Barrow102531110111
19Ebbsfleet101811515011
20Fylde102531618-211
21Chester101541015-58
22Solihull Moors102171018-87
23Guiseley10145618-127
24Torquay100371023-133
