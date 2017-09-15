Tottenham Hotspur v Swansea City

Harry Kane scored goal number 100 and 101 for Tottenham in the 3-0 win at Everton last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham welcome back Dele Alli, who missed the midweek Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund because of suspension.

Midfielder Victor Wanyama is still out with a knee problem, while Danny Rose and Erik Lamela will not be included.

Swansea City head coach Paul Clement has no new injury concerns ahead of the trip to Wembley.

Midfielders Ki Sung-yeung and Nathan Dyer are still unavailable despite a return to training.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: "On Wednesday night, Phil Neville likened Harry Kane to Ruud van Nistlerooy. Mauricio Pochettino says he can be better than Gabriel Batistuta. Lavish praise. Kane deserves it.

"He's Tottenham's talisman. Four goals in two matches show he's bang in form. He's also a natural leader for Spurs and England - a perfect role model.

"He likes scoring against Swansea too - three in five meetings - and I can't see anything but a home win now that the Wembley hoodoo has been blown away, especially with Dele Alli available after his European ban.

"The Swans will be better judged on forthcoming games against Watford, West Ham and Huddersfield."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Swansea City head coach Paul Clement: "I think it's an exciting game for us. We're going to England's national stadium to play in front of a massive crowd against one of the best teams in the country.

"We have gone away from home recently against some very good sides, played well and picked up some valuable points. There's no reason why we can't do that again on Saturday."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Much has been made of Spurs' poor record at Wembley until they beat Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

However, this is the kind of game I would expect Spurs to win comfortably, regardless of the venue.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham are unbeaten against Swansea in the Premier League (W10, D2).

In fact, Spurs have never lost at home to the Swans in 19 league games (W17, D2), with the away side last avoiding defeat in 1930.

Swansea's last league victory over Spurs was a 2-0 win at the Vetch Field in October 1982.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham haven't kept a clean sheet in their last 11 games at Wembley.

However, they are looking to set a new club record of scoring in 30 consecutive Premier League home games.

Spurs have won seven successive league games in the month of September - scoring 16 and conceding just two.

Harry Kane has 80 Premier League goals in 120 games. Only Alan Shearer can better that, reaching the milestone in 102 appearances.

If Christian Eriksen finds the net he will overtake Nicklas Bendtner as the highest-scoring Dane in Premier League history.

Swansea City

Swansea are unbeaten in four Premier League away games (W2, D2).

They are looking to remain unbeaten after their opening three top-flight away matches for the first time.

The Swans could also set a new club record of four consecutive top-flight clean sheets away from home.

Lukasz Fabianski has conceded 18 goals in six Premier League games against Tottenham.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 2-0 Probability of draw: 12% Probability of home win: 83% Probability of away win: 5%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.