Crystal Palace v Southampton
TEAM NEWS
New Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson could make changes as his side go in search of their first league points - and goals - of the season.
Hodgson may field deadline-day signing Mamadou Sakho, who played 45 minutes for the development side on Monday, but winger Wilfried Zaha remains out.
Southampton must decide whether to recall centre-back Virgil van Dijk.
Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is unavailable, having been given time off following the birth of his daughter.
WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY
Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino on the sacking of Frank de Boer: "Our job now, it's not an easy job. How can we validate the work of one colleague in this moment after four games?
"But we have to accept that. Obviously, I don't like when something like this happens but we have to keep going.
"The results are everything in our life but Crystal Palace have got a good group of players.
"To draw a conclusion in one team, you have to wait, you cannot analyse them after one month, it's really difficult."
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Crystal Palace are chasing a third successive home victory against Southampton.
- However, the Eagles have only claimed two wins from their last 16 top-flight games against Saints (D4, L10).
Crystal Palace
- Palace could become the first club in top-flight history to lose their opening five league games without scoring a single goal.
- Ipswich are the only previous side who failed to score in their opening five matches in a top-flight season (in 1970-71) - although they drew two of those five games.
- The Premier League record for the longest time taken by a team to score a goal in a season is 438 minutes, held by Newcastle in 2005-06. Palace must net in the opening 78 minutes on Saturday to avoid breaking this record.
- They have lost eight of their last nine league matches, failing to score in each defeat.
- Roy Hodgson, 70, will be the third manager to take charge of a Premier League game in his 70s, after Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Robson.
- However, he is the first Premier League manager to be appointed after turning 70.
- Christian Benteke has scored five goals in his last five Premier League appearances against Southampton
Southampton
- Saints have failed to score in nine of their last 12 Premier League matches.
- They have been unable to score in four of their five league and cup games this season, and have only managed one goal from open play - scored by Manolo Gabbiadini against West Ham on 19 August.
- They didn't manage an attempt on target until the 92nd minute last weekend.
- Steven Davis could make his 200th appearance for Southampton in all competitions.
|SAM's verdict
|Most probable score: 1-1
|Probability of draw: 28%
|Probability of home win: 33%
|Probability of away win: 39%
