Crystal Palace v Southampton

Roy Hodgson won 33 of his 56 games as England boss

TEAM NEWS

New Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson could make changes as his side go in search of their first league points - and goals - of the season.

Hodgson may field deadline-day signing Mamadou Sakho, who played 45 minutes for the development side on Monday, but winger Wilfried Zaha remains out.

Southampton must decide whether to recall centre-back Virgil van Dijk.

Midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is unavailable, having been given time off following the birth of his daughter.

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino on the sacking of Frank de Boer: "Our job now, it's not an easy job. How can we validate the work of one colleague in this moment after four games?

"But we have to accept that. Obviously, I don't like when something like this happens but we have to keep going.

"The results are everything in our life but Crystal Palace have got a good group of players.

"To draw a conclusion in one team, you have to wait, you cannot analyse them after one month, it's really difficult."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace are chasing a third successive home victory against Southampton.

However, the Eagles have only claimed two wins from their last 16 top-flight games against Saints (D4, L10).

Crystal Palace

Palace could become the first club in top-flight history to lose their opening five league games without scoring a single goal.

Ipswich are the only previous side who failed to score in their opening five matches in a top-flight season (in 1970-71) - although they drew two of those five games.

The Premier League record for the longest time taken by a team to score a goal in a season is 438 minutes, held by Newcastle in 2005-06. Palace must net in the opening 78 minutes on Saturday to avoid breaking this record.

They have lost eight of their last nine league matches, failing to score in each defeat.

Roy Hodgson, 70, will be the third manager to take charge of a Premier League game in his 70s, after Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Robson.

However, he is the first Premier League manager to be appointed after turning 70.

Christian Benteke has scored five goals in his last five Premier League appearances against Southampton

Southampton

Saints have failed to score in nine of their last 12 Premier League matches.

They have been unable to score in four of their five league and cup games this season, and have only managed one goal from open play - scored by Manolo Gabbiadini against West Ham on 19 August.

They didn't manage an attempt on target until the 92nd minute last weekend.

Steven Davis could make his 200th appearance for Southampton in all competitions.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 33% Probability of away win: 39%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.