West Bromwich Albion v West Ham United

Gareth Barry is a game away from equalling Ryan Giggs' record of 632 Premier League appearances

Live Text Line-ups West Brom 1 Foster

25 Dawson

26 Hegazi

6 Evans

3 Gibbs

20 Krychowiak

18 Barry

11 Brunt

7 Morrison

10 Phillips

19 Rodriguez Substitutes 2 Nyom

4 Robson-Kanu

5 Yacob

9 Rondón

13 Myhill

14 McClean

23 McAuley West Ham 25 Hart

4 Fonte

2 Reid

19 Collins

5 Zabaleta Booked at 9mins

8 Kouyaté

14 Obiang

3 Cresswell

30 Antonio

9 Carroll

17 Hernández Substitutes 7 Arnautovic

13 Adrián

15 Sakho

20 A Ayew

21 Ogbonna

26 Masuaku

TEAM NEWS

West Brom defender Gareth McAuley could be involved on Saturday following his recovery from a thigh problem.

Forward Hal Robson-Kanu is back after suspension but wingers Oliver Burke and Nacer Chadli are fitness doubts.

West Ham winger Marko Arnautovic returns from a three-match suspension but captain Mark Noble is out with a knee injury.

Midfielder pair Edimilson Fernandes and Manuel Lanzini remain unavailable with respective ankle and knee issues.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Simon Brotherton: "It was a year ago this weekend that West Brom beat West Ham 4-2 at The Hawthorns, with the Hammers in the midst of a disappointing start to the season.

"In some ways, not much has changed. Monday's much-needed win over Huddersfield was West Ham's first of the campaign and Slaven Bilic admitted afterwards that Frank de Boer's sacking had been on his mind.

"No such anxiety for Tony Pulis, whose team have made a solid start.

"One potential landmark of note - Albion's Gareth Barry is set to equal Ryan Giggs' all time record of 632 Premier League appearances this weekend. He could also become the first player to make 600 starts in the Premier League."

Twitter: @SimonBrotherton

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

West Brom head coach Tony Pulis: "We've had a very good start to the season but we were brought down to earth at Brighton last week.

"The important thing is to wash that defeat away. We've got a chance to put it right tomorrow.

"West Ham have got a lot of match winners in their squad. They might be where they are but I don't expect them to stay there."

West Ham manager Slaven Bilic: "We have to use the momentum. We were in a position we didn't like, and now we've won we have got a boost.

"West Brom had a good start but, for me, it's no surprise because they were really good last season. They have invested some money and they're always very hard to beat.

"Of course, it's early days but teams like West Brom - Stoke, Watford, Huddersfield as well - they have done what we wanted to do. But with a good run of results you can catch them up quite easily."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham got off the mark with their win over Huddersfield on Monday but they still do not look much of a threat in front of goal.

West Brom also don't score too many, and I think there is a chance that both teams could cancel each other out.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v triathlete Non Stanford.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Brom's only Premier League victory in the last six attempts against West Ham came in last season's corresponding fixture, which they won 4-2.

The Baggies could win consecutive top-flight home fixtures against The Hammers for the first time since 1985.

West Bromwich Albion

West Brom have scored just eight goals in 13 league games since the start of April.

This will be Tony Pulis' 100th game in charge of West Brom - he is the first Baggies head coach to reach this milestone.

Pulis has lost just one of his last six Premier League games against West Ham (W3, D2).

Gareth Barry is one game away from equalling Ryan Giggs' record of 632 Premier League appearances.

Barry could also become the first player to start 600 Premier League games.

West Ham United

West Ham have won just once in 10 Premier League away games (D3, L6).

They have also kept one clean sheet in their past 18 top-flight away matches.

The Hammers could suffer four consecutive top-flight away defeats for the first time since 1960.

Andy Carroll is set to make his 100th Premier League appearance for West Ham.

Joe Hart's clean sheet against Huddersfield was his first in 23 league games.

Hart has won on his last four trips to The Hawthorns, all as a Manchester City player.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 28% Probability of home win: 43% Probability of away win: 29%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.