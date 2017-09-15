Huddersfield Town v Leicester City

Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl conceded his first Premier League goals in Monday's 2-0 defeat at West Ham.

TEAM NEWS

Huddersfield will be without on-loan Chelsea midfielder Kasey Palmer until the New Year due to a hamstring injury.

Fit-again pair Jonathan Hogg and Martin Cranie might be involved for the first time this season.

Vicente Iborra could make his Leicester debut after recovering from a groin injury, while Robert Huth is in contention after ankle surgery.

Christian Fuchs will be assessed after suffering a freak eye injury in training, and Matty James is a doubt.

The midfielder has not trained this week after suffering an Achilles problem against Chelsea.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Stewart Gardner: "David Wagner was openly critical of his Huddersfield team for their conservative performance in Monday's defeat at West Ham. But it's still been a hugely positive start to life in the Premier League for the Terriers.

"And they'll be glad to be back at the John Smith's Stadium, where they are yet to concede a goal.

"Leicester have already lost as many games this season as they did in their title-winning campaign but their fixture list has been less than kind - after defeats against Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea, Craig Shakespeare will hope a gentler run of games will yield much-needed points."

Twitter: @stewartgardner

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "This is the first opponent that we play that has this threat of speed in behind, and for this we have to find solutions.

"We are aware of what is in front of us and I think we will be prepared. We know exactly what we have to avoid so they are not able to show their strength.

"If we can transfer the theory into practice then I am very confident that we are able to be capable."

Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare: "It will be a really tough game, make no mistake.

"In terms of momentum sometimes coming up the way they did (through the play offs), they have the momentum with them. They had a disappointing result against West Ham but, no, they haven't surprised me."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I am sure we will see a better performance from the Terriers at home (that in defeat at West Ham), but this is a game where I see Leicester using their nous to come out on top.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the first top-flight meeting since the 1971-72 season.

Huddersfield have lost their last seven league meetings against Leicester; their joint-longest losing run versus an opponent, along with Ipswich and Wolves.

The Terriers did, however, beat Leicester 2-1 in an FA Cup fourth-round replay at the King Power Stadium in February 2013.

Huddersfield are without a clean sheet in the last 11 meetings with the Foxes in all competitions.

Huddersfield Town

Victory would make Huddersfield only the fifth promoted team to reach at least 10 points after the opening five matches of a Premier League season.

The Terriers could become only the third newly-promoted side to keep a clean sheet in their opening three Premier League home games, emulating Swansea City (2011-12) and Watford (2015-16).

Huddersfield became the last team in this season's Premier League to concede a goal against West Ham on Monday, after 342 minutes of action.

Both Huddersfield and Leicester have only made one change to their starting XI overall this season in the Premier League.

Leicester City

Leicester are in danger of losing four of their opening five Premier League matches for just the second time, after 1994-95. That campaign ended in relegation.

Craig Shakespeare lost just two of his opening 10 league matches in charge but has since lost five of his past seven.

The Foxes have lost 15 of their 21 away league games since the start of last season (W2, D4).

Their average possession of 36.6% is the lowest in the Premier League this season.

Jamie Vardy has been involved in 14 goals (11 goals, three assists) in 17 league appearances under Shakespeare.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 1-1 Probability of draw: 27% Probability of home win: 35% Probability of away win: 38%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Liverpool that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.