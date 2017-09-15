Watford v Manchester City

Sergio Aguero's goal against Liverpool last weekend made him the Premier League's highest non-European goalscorer, surpassing Dwight Yorke's tally of 123.

TEAM NEWS

Watford Kiko Femenia is fit to face Manchester City after recovering from a head injury sustained against Southampton last weekend.

Fellow defender Younes Kaboul suffered a hamstring injury against Saints and won't be fit but forward Roberto Pereyra could return to the squad.

City defender Vincent Kompany looks set to remain out with the calf injury he sustained on international duty.

Raheem Sterling is available after serving a domestic ban.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "It's fourth versus second in the Premier League, with the early table only indicative of how well Watford have started under Marco Silva.

"Now their biggest test - against a side that's scored nine times without reply in their last two games, won 5-0 at Vicarage Road to end last season, and about whom Pep Guardiola says after almost every match "we have to improve"!!

"A well-rested Watford will hope for post-Feyenoord fatigue from City, and an end to a defensive jinx that's seen Silva unable to field the same backline for successive games.

"The Hornets last beat City in the top flight in April 1987. Sterling scored. Worrell Sterling."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Watford head coach Marco Silva: "It's important at the moment that everyone, starting with myself, keeps their feet on the ground. What we have achieved now is only eight points and nothing special.

"We are happy, everyone is happy at the club and the fans are happy. It is a big fight and we know what our way is. The big expectation is always good and not a problem."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Hornets will feel that, if they can get at Manchester City, they can cause them problems. I still think City will be confident that their attack is good enough to get them the three points here again, though.

Prediction: 0-3

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford have never beaten Manchester City in the Premier League (D2, L4).

A six-game unbeaten run against a single club is a Premier League record for City - they are also unbeaten in six meetings with Sheffield United.

City are undefeated in 11 matches against the Hornets in all competitions since a 1-0 Division Two defeat at Vicarage Road in March 1989 (W9, D2).

Watford

Victory against City would make Watford top-flight leaders for the first time since September 1982.

The Hornets are unbeaten after four games of a top-flight season for the first time. They last began a league campaign with a five-match unbeaten streak in the Championship in 2000-01.

Watford's seven league goals this season have come from six different scorers.

They could keep four consecutive top-flight clean sheets for the first time.

Watford have fielded a Premier League-high 15 nationalities this season.

Manchester City

Manchester City are unbeaten in 12 league games, their best run under Pep Guardiola (W9, D3).

City have the worst Premier League disciplinary record this season, with nine yellow cards and two red.

Gabriel Jesus has scored 10 goals and set up four in his 12 Premier League starts.

Jesus has yet to taste defeat in a Premier League record 14 matches (W10, D4).

Sergio Aguero has scored six goals in four previous appearances against the Hornets in all competitions. He has scored in each of his last seven Premier League away starts.

Kevin De Bruyne has provided a joint Premier League-high 29 assists (level with Christian Eriksen) since he made his City debut in September 2015.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-2 Probability of draw: 16% Probability of home win: 9% Probability of away win: 75%

