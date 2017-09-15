Dundee v St Johnstone

Scott Allan (number 10) was replaced during the first half of Dundee's 4-1 defeat by Rangers

Dundee midfielder Scott Allan has shaken off a groin injury before Saturday's visit of St Johnstone.

Defender Darren O'Dea and winger Randy Wolters are in contention following knee and hamstring injuries, respectively.

However, James McPake, Josh Meekings, Julen Etxabeguren and Marcus Haber remain out.

St Johnstone expect to have midfielder Murray Davidson fit for the Tayside derby but are without Blair Alston.

Dundee have beaten St Johnstone in their past three meetings at Dens Park

The Dark Blues have gone four games without a victory

Saints are unbeaten in their past four outings

Dundee have lost 13 of their past 17 league matches and have lost four of their five this season.

Dundee goalkeeper Scott Bain on manager Neil McCann: "I know football is impatient but we are working on something here that everyone has bought into.

"We can see it day to day that it's getting there. If you're asking people to do different things, it's going to take time. If you're asking people to play a certain way, there's going to be mistakes along the way.

"He is so confident in the way he puts things forward, that boys are buying into it and boys want to do the best for him and the club.

"Generally we as players need to take responsibility. We need to be braver on the ball. We want to play through the back and look after the ball and play through the lines.

"And, after 20 minutes, if it's 0-0 or it's going a wee bit wrong and people want you to smash the ball forward, we are confident in the ability of our players to do the things he wants us to do."

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "The first goal in this league tends to be really important, but obviously if you are playing a team that is struggling for form, you want to add the pressure.

"Particularly a team when they are at home with the home support, because it's human nature that the crowd will get on their backs and hopefully we can do that and build the pressure.

"But to do that we have got to play well because I do feel [manager] Neil [McCann] has still got a lot of good players who have maybe just not hit top form yet.

"I saw them against Hibs and in other games I've seen they have created chances and not put them away, but at the other end, they have conceded goals.

"It's been a big turnaround of players for Neil and that takes time to settle down.

"But it's not going to be an easy game, we know what this league is like. Last year, we lost to the bottom three in nearly consecutive weeks."