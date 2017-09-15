Hibernian v Motherwell

Darren McGregor and Liam Fontaine will be absent for Hibs in the coming weeks

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website; watch 'as live' on BBC Alba on Saturday from 18:00 BST

Hibernian will be without Liam Fontaine and Darren McGregor for Saturday's Premiership meeting with Motherwell.

Both defenders will be out for several weeks following surgery.

Defender Charles Dunne has recovered from illness before Well's trip to Easter Road and winger Elliott Frear will be assessed after recovering from a bout of concussion.

Lithuania striker Deimantas Petravicius will be available if his international clearance arrives on time.

Match stats

Hibernian and Motherwell last met in a competitive match in March 2014, drawing 3-3

Hibs have won one of their past 10 league games against Well, losing seven

Well are unbeaten in their past five trips to Easter Road, winning three

Hibs head coach Neil Lennon and Well manager Stephen Robinson were Northern Ireland team-mates

Pre-match quotes

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon: "We have been playing really well. I was delighted with the performances in the last two away games and we were unfortunate not to have won them.

"So if we can replicate that at home we have a very good chance of winning the game.

"However, Motherwell come into the game on the back of three wins, which is excellent form.

"They have turned their season around very quickly so the game is a good challenge for us.

"We could and should have more points on the board but it is what it is and if we find the form of the last two games I am pretty sure we will start winning more than losing."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "I have utmost respect for Lenny for what he has done as a player and a manager.

"He was studious and had big opinions in how he wanted to play and obviously he proved that he is able to do that with Celtic and now with Hibs. He has done a heck of a lot more than me.

"There will be a mutual respect and we will obviously speak to each other after the game, but first and foremost we will concentrate on getting three points.

"Hibs are a big, big club. Lenny has done brilliant with them and it is a game we are really look forward to.

"It is a nice stadium, there will be a big crowd there, so if you don't look forward to that then you shouldn't be in football.

"I don't think we will go with the approach that, because we are away to Hibs, we start playing with fear.

"We are a team that plays amongst people, we get into their final third and get a lot of crosses into the box.

"We are not trying to change that at all. We have to make sure we carry on the same intensity that we have at home."