Crawley Town v Notts County
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Exeter
|7
|6
|1
|0
|13
|6
|7
|19
|2
|Notts County
|7
|5
|1
|1
|12
|7
|5
|16
|3
|Accrington
|7
|4
|1
|2
|15
|10
|5
|13
|4
|Coventry
|7
|4
|1
|2
|8
|3
|5
|13
|5
|Lincoln City
|7
|3
|3
|1
|10
|6
|4
|12
|6
|Newport
|7
|3
|3
|1
|10
|6
|4
|12
|7
|Stevenage
|7
|3
|3
|1
|11
|8
|3
|12
|8
|Wycombe
|7
|3
|3
|1
|13
|11
|2
|12
|9
|Luton
|7
|3
|2
|2
|15
|8
|7
|11
|10
|Crewe
|7
|3
|2
|2
|10
|6
|4
|11
|11
|Mansfield
|7
|2
|4
|1
|12
|8
|4
|10
|12
|Barnet
|7
|3
|1
|3
|11
|8
|3
|10
|13
|Cambridge
|7
|3
|1
|3
|5
|6
|-1
|10
|14
|Swindon
|7
|3
|1
|3
|8
|10
|-2
|10
|15
|Grimsby
|7
|3
|0
|4
|10
|14
|-4
|9
|16
|Colchester
|7
|2
|2
|3
|11
|11
|0
|8
|17
|Yeovil
|7
|2
|2
|3
|12
|18
|-6
|8
|18
|Crawley
|7
|2
|1
|4
|8
|9
|-1
|7
|19
|Carlisle
|7
|2
|1
|4
|8
|13
|-5
|7
|20
|Morecambe
|7
|1
|3
|3
|6
|9
|-3
|6
|21
|Chesterfield
|7
|1
|2
|4
|6
|15
|-9
|5
|22
|Cheltenham
|7
|1
|1
|5
|5
|11
|-6
|4
|23
|Forest Green
|7
|1
|1
|5
|9
|19
|-10
|4
|24
|Port Vale
|7
|1
|0
|6
|5
|11
|-6
|3
