League Two
Exeter15:00Crewe
Venue: St James Park

Exeter City v Crewe Alexandra

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter7610136719
2Notts County7511127516
3Accrington74121510513
4Coventry741283513
5Lincoln City7331106412
6Newport7331106412
7Stevenage7331118312
8Wycombe73311311212
9Luton7322158711
10Crewe7322106411
11Mansfield7241128410
12Barnet7313118310
13Cambridge731356-110
14Swindon7313810-210
15Grimsby73041014-49
16Colchester7223111108
17Yeovil72231218-68
18Crawley721489-17
19Carlisle7214813-57
20Morecambe713369-36
21Chesterfield7124615-95
22Cheltenham7115511-64
23Forest Green7115919-104
24Port Vale7106511-63
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Fotolia

Team Personal Best: London Aquathlon
Swimmers

Team Personal Best: London Aquathlon

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired