League Two
Morecambe15:00Newport
Venue: Globe Arena

Morecambe v Newport County

Newport celebration
Newport celebrate their winning goal in midweek against Cheltenham Town

Morecambe are again without suspended striker Vadaine Oliver for the visit of Newport County.

Oliver serves the final game of a ban for his dismissal against Accrington, but striker Rhys Turner could return from a hamstring injury. Alex Kenyon is also back after knee trouble.

Newport are likely to be without captain Joss Labadie [groin] and defender Mark O'Brien [foot].

However, forwards Lamar Reynolds and Shawn McCoulsky could be involved.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 16th September 2017

  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00NewportNewport County
  • Lincoln CityLincoln City13:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • WycombeWycombe Wanderers15:00LutonLuton Town
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00BarnetBarnet
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00Notts CountyNotts County
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00CoventryCoventry City
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00YeovilYeovil Town
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00StevenageStevenage
  • ExeterExeter City15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
View all League Two fixtures

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter7610136719
2Notts County7511127516
3Accrington74121510513
4Coventry741283513
5Lincoln City7331106412
6Newport7331106412
7Stevenage7331118312
8Wycombe73311311212
9Luton7322158711
10Crewe7322106411
11Mansfield7241128410
12Barnet7313118310
13Cambridge731356-110
14Swindon7313810-210
15Grimsby73041014-49
16Colchester7223111108
17Yeovil72231218-68
18Crawley721489-17
19Carlisle7214813-57
20Morecambe713369-36
21Chesterfield7124615-95
22Cheltenham7115511-64
23Forest Green7115919-104
24Port Vale7106511-63
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired