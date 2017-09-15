Morecambe v Newport County
Morecambe are again without suspended striker Vadaine Oliver for the visit of Newport County.
Oliver serves the final game of a ban for his dismissal against Accrington, but striker Rhys Turner could return from a hamstring injury. Alex Kenyon is also back after knee trouble.
Newport are likely to be without captain Joss Labadie [groin] and defender Mark O'Brien [foot].
However, forwards Lamar Reynolds and Shawn McCoulsky could be involved.