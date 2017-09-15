Morecambe v Newport County

Newport celebrate their winning goal in midweek against Cheltenham Town

Morecambe are again without suspended striker Vadaine Oliver for the visit of Newport County.

Oliver serves the final game of a ban for his dismissal against Accrington, but striker Rhys Turner could return from a hamstring injury. Alex Kenyon is also back after knee trouble.

Newport are likely to be without captain Joss Labadie [groin] and defender Mark O'Brien [foot].

However, forwards Lamar Reynolds and Shawn McCoulsky could be involved.