Barnsley v Aston Villa

Jonathan Kodjia scored 19 goals for Aston Villa in 2016-17

Barnsley will be without midfielder Gary Gardner as he is ineligible to play against parent club.

Winger Adam Hammill could come into the starting XI after scoring as a sub in Tuesday's EFL Cup win over Derby.

Aston Villa could include midfielder Henri Lansbury after his red card against Middlesbrough was overturned.

Striker Jonathan Kodjia (ankle) could start after coming off the bench for his first appearance of the season in the draw with Boro on Tuesday.

SAM's prediction Home win 25% Draw 27% Away win 48%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts