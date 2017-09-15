Barnsley v Aston Villa
Barnsley will be without midfielder Gary Gardner as he is ineligible to play against parent club.
Winger Adam Hammill could come into the starting XI after scoring as a sub in Tuesday's EFL Cup win over Derby.
Aston Villa could include midfielder Henri Lansbury after his red card against Middlesbrough was overturned.
Striker Jonathan Kodjia (ankle) could start after coming off the bench for his first appearance of the season in the draw with Boro on Tuesday.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 25%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 48%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Barnsley have never beaten Aston Villa at Oakwell - but they won 3-1 at Villa Park when the sides last met in February.
- After losing none of their first 11 league games against the Tykes between 1936 and 1997, the Villans have lost two of their last three (D1).
- Barnsley are one of two Championship clubs whose goals have been scored exclusively by British players (8) this season - Sheffield Wednesday are the other (9).
- This is set to be Conor Hourihane's first league match at Oakwell since he left Barnsley for Aston Villa. In 57 previous Football League appearances at Oakwell, Hourihane has been involved in 37 goals (15 goals, 22 assists).
- Steve Bruce has ended on the losing side in all four previous league visits to Oakwell as a manager. All four defeats have come with different clubs - Sheffield United (1-2 in April 1999), Huddersfield Town (2-4 in September 1999), Birmingham City (0-1 in April 2007) and Hull City (0-2 in April 2013).