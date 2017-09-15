Championship
Birmingham15:00Preston
Venue: St. Andrew's Stadium

Birmingham City v Preston North End

Isaac Vassell
Isaac Vassell is still to make his first league start for Blues following his August move from Luton Town
Birmingham City record signing Jota (hamstring) could miss the visit of Preston North End to St Andrew's.

Jota is a doubt after coming off in Tuesday's 2-0 loss at new Championship leaders Leeds - Che Adams needs a scan but Isaac Vassell may figure with both also suffering hamstring problems.

Daniel Johnson may return for Preston, who could be without Ben Pearson.

The midfield duo have missed the Lilywhites' last two games with a knock and a dead leg respectively.

SAM's prediction
Home win 46%Draw 27%Away win 27%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Birmingham have only beaten Preston once in their last 12 meetings in all competitions - a 3-1 win in December 2006.
  • Preston have scored in each of their last 11 league trips to St Andrew's.
  • Harry Redknapp's teams have never lost a home league game in four previous encounters against Preston. This is his first since October 2002 when he was in charge of Portsmouth.
  • Preston enter this match in their highest position in the Football League (fifth) since October 2009, when they were also fifth in the Championship.
  • The Blues have failed to score in their last three league matches - they have not gone four games without a goal since October/November 2014, under three different bosses, Lee Clark (his last two games), Malcolm Crosby (caretaker manager) and Gary Rowett (his first game in charge).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds75201421217
2Cardiff7511116516
3Sheff Utd750285315
4Wolves7421117414
5Preston733162412
6Sheff Wed733196312
7Ipswich6402108212
8Nottm Forest74031011-112
9Middlesbrough732273411
10QPR7322109111
11Derby6312107310
12Bristol City7241119210
13Fulham724175210
14Norwich7223712-58
15Barnsley62138807
16Hull72141314-17
17Reading621356-17
18Aston Villa714279-27
19Millwall713310916
20Sunderland7124611-55
21Burton7124414-105
22Birmingham711539-64
23Brentford7034611-53
24Bolton7025414-102
View full Championship table

