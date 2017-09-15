Birmingham City v Preston North End

Isaac Vassell is still to make his first league start for Blues following his August move from Luton Town

Birmingham City record signing Jota (hamstring) could miss the visit of Preston North End to St Andrew's.

Jota is a doubt after coming off in Tuesday's 2-0 loss at new Championship leaders Leeds - Che Adams needs a scan but Isaac Vassell may figure with both also suffering hamstring problems.

Daniel Johnson may return for Preston, who could be without Ben Pearson.

The midfield duo have missed the Lilywhites' last two games with a knock and a dead leg respectively.

SAM's prediction Home win 46% Draw 27% Away win 27%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts