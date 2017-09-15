Birmingham City v Preston North End
Birmingham City record signing Jota (hamstring) could miss the visit of Preston North End to St Andrew's.
Jota is a doubt after coming off in Tuesday's 2-0 loss at new Championship leaders Leeds - Che Adams needs a scan but Isaac Vassell may figure with both also suffering hamstring problems.
Daniel Johnson may return for Preston, who could be without Ben Pearson.
The midfield duo have missed the Lilywhites' last two games with a knock and a dead leg respectively.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 46%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 27%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Birmingham have only beaten Preston once in their last 12 meetings in all competitions - a 3-1 win in December 2006.
- Preston have scored in each of their last 11 league trips to St Andrew's.
- Harry Redknapp's teams have never lost a home league game in four previous encounters against Preston. This is his first since October 2002 when he was in charge of Portsmouth.
- Preston enter this match in their highest position in the Football League (fifth) since October 2009, when they were also fifth in the Championship.
- The Blues have failed to score in their last three league matches - they have not gone four games without a goal since October/November 2014, under three different bosses, Lee Clark (his last two games), Malcolm Crosby (caretaker manager) and Gary Rowett (his first game in charge).