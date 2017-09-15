Championship
Nottm Forest15:00Wolves
Venue: The City Ground

Nottingham Forest v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Mark Warburton (left) and Nuno Espirito Santo
Forest boss Mark Warburton (left) and Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo have seen their sides make positive starts to the season
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 BST

Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton will probably have an unchanged squad for the visit of fourth-placed Wolves.

Former Wolves defender Michael Mancienne may feature against his former club, but it may be too soon for David Vaughan (groin), Matty Cash (ankle) and Jamie Ward (calf).

Wolves are still missing winger Helder Costa following summer ankle surgery.

Defender Willy Boly is expected to be out for another two weeks with a hamstring injury.

Romain Saiss is pushing to return after starting on the bench for the 3-3 draw against Bristol City on Tuesday, a result which denied Wolves the chance to move into the top two.

Left-back Barry Douglas has not featured for the past four games since Wolves' 2-1 home defeat by Cardiff.

SAM's prediction
Home win 29%Draw 26%Away win 45%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Forest have not won in five league games against Wolves, since a 3-0 victory at Molineux in November 2014.
  • Wolves have only lost two of their last 11 visits to the City Ground in all competitions and are unbeaten in their last three.
  • Barrie McKay has been involved in six goals in his first seven league matches for Nottingham Forest (two goals, four assists).
  • McKay's two goals have both been scored at the City Ground, while his four assists have all been away from home.
  • Wolves' Leo Bonatini has been involved in five league goals (three goals, two assists) but all of these goals have been at Molineux.
  • Wolves have conceded three goals in the last 15 minutes of Championship games this season, the latest of them in Tuesday's 3-3 home draw with Bristol City. Only Sunderland and opponents Forest have conceded more (4).

Saturday 16th September 2017

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds75201421217
2Cardiff7511116516
3Sheff Utd750285315
4Wolves7421117414
5Preston733162412
6Sheff Wed733196312
7Ipswich6402108212
8Nottm Forest74031011-112
9Middlesbrough732273411
10QPR7322109111
11Derby6312107310
12Bristol City7241119210
13Fulham724175210
14Norwich7223712-58
15Barnsley62138807
16Hull72141314-17
17Reading621356-17
18Aston Villa714279-27
19Millwall713310916
20Sunderland7124611-55
21Burton7124414-105
22Birmingham711539-64
23Brentford7034611-53
24Bolton7025414-102
View full Championship table

