Cardiff City v Sheffield Wednesday

Defeat at Preston on Tuesday saw Neil Warnock's Cardiff drop to second in the table

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock could make changes after their first league defeat of the season at Preston.

Danny Ward, Lee Tomlin, Liam Feeney and Craig Bryson could all come in.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has doubts over Steven Fletcher, Ross Wallace, Barry Bannan and Kieran Lee after they picked up knocks in the win over Brentford.

Midfielder Sam Hutchinson (knee) and defender Glenn Loovens (hip) are still sidelined but could return soon.

SAM's prediction Home win 46% Draw 27% Away win 27%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts