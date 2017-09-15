Championship
Cardiff15:00Sheff Wed
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Sheffield Wednesday

Neil Warnock
Defeat at Preston on Tuesday saw Neil Warnock's Cardiff drop to second in the table
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 BST

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock could make changes after their first league defeat of the season at Preston.

Danny Ward, Lee Tomlin, Liam Feeney and Craig Bryson could all come in.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has doubts over Steven Fletcher, Ross Wallace, Barry Bannan and Kieran Lee after they picked up knocks in the win over Brentford.

Midfielder Sam Hutchinson (knee) and defender Glenn Loovens (hip) are still sidelined but could return soon.

SAM's prediction
Home win 46%Draw 27%Away win 27%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Cardiff have not lost a home league game against Sheffield Wednesday since April 2007, winning five and drawing two games since that defeat.
  • The Owls are without a clean sheet in nine league visits to Cardiff - Martin Hodge was the last goalkeeper to record a shutout in a 2-0 win in May 1984.
  • Neil Warnock has not lost a home match against Sheffield Wednesday since March 1991, when he was in charge of Notts County and lost 2-0 at Meadow Lane to an Owls side managed by Ron Atkinson; in all competitions since, he has remained unbeaten in 11 games (W5 D6).
  • Gary Hooper has scored in his last three league matches for Sheffield Wednesday, netting three goals; he has not scored in four consecutive Football League matches since February 2008 when he played for Hereford United.
  • Cardiff have won more points (5) from goals in the last 15 minutes of Championship games this season than any other side in the division.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds75201421217
2Cardiff7511116516
3Sheff Utd750285315
4Wolves7421117414
5Preston733162412
6Sheff Wed733196312
7Ipswich6402108212
8Nottm Forest74031011-112
9Middlesbrough732273411
10QPR7322109111
11Derby6312107310
12Bristol City7241119210
13Fulham724175210
14Norwich7223712-58
15Barnsley62138807
16Hull72141314-17
17Reading621356-17
18Aston Villa714279-27
19Millwall713310916
20Sunderland7124611-55
21Burton7124414-105
22Birmingham711539-64
23Brentford7034611-53
24Bolton7025414-102
View full Championship table

