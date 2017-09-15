Cardiff City v Sheffield Wednesday
Cardiff boss Neil Warnock could make changes after their first league defeat of the season at Preston.
Danny Ward, Lee Tomlin, Liam Feeney and Craig Bryson could all come in.
Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal has doubts over Steven Fletcher, Ross Wallace, Barry Bannan and Kieran Lee after they picked up knocks in the win over Brentford.
Midfielder Sam Hutchinson (knee) and defender Glenn Loovens (hip) are still sidelined but could return soon.
|Home win 46%
|Draw 27%
|Away win 27%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Cardiff have not lost a home league game against Sheffield Wednesday since April 2007, winning five and drawing two games since that defeat.
- The Owls are without a clean sheet in nine league visits to Cardiff - Martin Hodge was the last goalkeeper to record a shutout in a 2-0 win in May 1984.
- Neil Warnock has not lost a home match against Sheffield Wednesday since March 1991, when he was in charge of Notts County and lost 2-0 at Meadow Lane to an Owls side managed by Ron Atkinson; in all competitions since, he has remained unbeaten in 11 games (W5 D6).
- Gary Hooper has scored in his last three league matches for Sheffield Wednesday, netting three goals; he has not scored in four consecutive Football League matches since February 2008 when he played for Hereford United.
- Cardiff have won more points (5) from goals in the last 15 minutes of Championship games this season than any other side in the division.