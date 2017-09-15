Championship
Brentford15:00Reading
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Reading

Henrik Dalsgaard
Henrik Dalsgaard was stretchered off with a head injury against Sheffield Wednesday
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 BST

Brentford will check on defender Henrik Dalsgaard's fitness ahead of the visit of Reading after he picked up a head injury against Sheffield Wednesday.

Winger Sergi Canos (ankle) and striker Lasse Vibe (foot) remain sidelined.

Dave Edwards is pressing for a starting place for Reading having made his debut as a substitute in last weekend's home defeat by Bristol City.

Sone Aluko is expected to feature while Iceland forward Jon Dadi Bodvarsson should continue in attack.

SAM's prediction
Home win 46%Draw 27%Away win 27%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire: "We've known we need to work hard and work on what we need to improve and hopefully the results will come.

"It's nice to have a break in midweek, but you want to get into games and stay in the moment. It's nice for the players to play games rather than just staying in training sessions."

Match facts

  • The Bees have won five of their past eight league clashes with Reading (D1 L2) and won this fixture 4-1 last season.
  • The Royals haven't kept a clean sheet in any of their past 22 trips to Griffin Park in all competitions - the last Reading goalkeeper to keep one was Steve Death in September 1973.
  • Despite attempting more shots than any other Championship club this season (128), Brentford are still yet to win (P7 W0 D3 L4). It's the first time since the 1970/71 campaign they've failed to win any of their opening seven league games of a season.
  • Including play-off matches, Reading's last nine Championship goals have all been scored in the second half. The Royals are the only Championship side yet to score a first-half goal this season.
  • Brentford have lost eight points from leading positions in the Championship this season, a tally only Bristol City (9) can better.

