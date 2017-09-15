Brentford v Reading

Henrik Dalsgaard was stretchered off with a head injury against Sheffield Wednesday

Brentford will check on defender Henrik Dalsgaard's fitness ahead of the visit of Reading after he picked up a head injury against Sheffield Wednesday.

Winger Sergi Canos (ankle) and striker Lasse Vibe (foot) remain sidelined.

Dave Edwards is pressing for a starting place for Reading having made his debut as a substitute in last weekend's home defeat by Bristol City.

Sone Aluko is expected to feature while Iceland forward Jon Dadi Bodvarsson should continue in attack.

SAM's prediction Home win 46% Draw 27% Away win 27%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Reading manager Jaap Stam told BBC Radio Berkshire: "We've known we need to work hard and work on what we need to improve and hopefully the results will come.

"It's nice to have a break in midweek, but you want to get into games and stay in the moment. It's nice for the players to play games rather than just staying in training sessions."

Match facts