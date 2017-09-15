Bristol City v Derby County

Lee Johnson's Bristol City are unbeaten in their past six games in all competitions

Bristol City defender Eros Pisano (knee) faces a late fitness test having missed the past two matches.

But midfielder Gary O'Neil faces a further week on the sidelines after receiving injections on his knee.

Derby County defenders Curtis Davies and Marcus Olsson are both expected to return after missing the EFL Cup defeat against Barnsley.

Midfielder George Thorne played 90 minutes against the Tykes following his lengthy injury absence and may feature.

Home win 36% Draw 27% Away win 37%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:

"It will be a tough game, but they're all tough. We have got serious threats as well, particularly at home.

"You could have looked at this and said it was a 'September from Hell', but yet we are sat here on four points [from the month so far].

"It is up to us to dominate and do everything we can to get the crowd going, and in turn get the players going, to get the three points."

