Bristol City v Derby County

Lee Johnson
Lee Johnson's Bristol City are unbeaten in their past six games in all competitions
Bristol City defender Eros Pisano (knee) faces a late fitness test having missed the past two matches.

But midfielder Gary O'Neil faces a further week on the sidelines after receiving injections on his knee.

Derby County defenders Curtis Davies and Marcus Olsson are both expected to return after missing the EFL Cup defeat against Barnsley.

Midfielder George Thorne played 90 minutes against the Tykes following his lengthy injury absence and may feature.

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol:

"It will be a tough game, but they're all tough. We have got serious threats as well, particularly at home.

"You could have looked at this and said it was a 'September from Hell', but yet we are sat here on four points [from the month so far].

"It is up to us to dominate and do everything we can to get the crowd going, and in turn get the players going, to get the three points."

  • The Robins are winless in their past eight league games against Derby (D3 L5) since a 2-0 win in April 2011.
  • Derby have scored at least three goals in four of their past five league games against Bristol City (W3 D2).
  • Neither current Robins boss Lee Johnson nor his father Gary have ever beaten Derby County in a league match in eight attempts (D3 L5).
  • Rams midfielder Bradley Johnson has already matched his league goal tally for last season (3 in 33 games) in his first six Championship matches this campaign, including netting a brace against Hull in his last appearance.
  • Bristol City's past five Championship goals have all been from set-pieces - two free-kicks, two from corners and a penalty. By contrast, the past six goals Derby have conceded have come from open play, since Lewis Grabban scored a penalty for Sunderland in their 1-1 draw on the opening day.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds75201421217
2Cardiff7511116516
3Sheff Utd750285315
4Wolves7421117414
5Preston733162412
6Sheff Wed733196312
7Ipswich6402108212
8Nottm Forest74031011-112
9Middlesbrough732273411
10QPR7322109111
11Derby6312107310
12Bristol City7241119210
13Fulham724175210
14Norwich7223712-58
15Barnsley62138807
16Hull72141314-17
17Reading621356-17
18Aston Villa714279-27
19Millwall713310916
20Sunderland7124611-55
21Burton7124414-105
22Birmingham711539-64
23Brentford7034611-53
24Bolton7025414-102
