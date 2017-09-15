Hull City v Sunderland

From the section

Hull City have lost four of their last five Championship games

Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky has no new injury or suspension concerns after Wednesday's defeat at Fulham.

Striker Fraizer Campbell (groin) could start after coming off the bench in that game.

Sunderland forward Lewis Grabban is unlikely to play after limping off with a hamstring problem in midweek.

Defender Brendan Galloway (ankle) is also a doubt for the Black Cats, but Lamine Kone (groin) and Aiden McGeady (hamstring) could both feature.

SAM's prediction Home win 46% Draw 27% Away win 27%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts