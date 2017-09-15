Championship
Hull15:00Sunderland
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Sunderland

Leonid Slutsky
Hull City have lost four of their last five Championship games
Hull City boss Leonid Slutsky has no new injury or suspension concerns after Wednesday's defeat at Fulham.

Striker Fraizer Campbell (groin) could start after coming off the bench in that game.

Sunderland forward Lewis Grabban is unlikely to play after limping off with a hamstring problem in midweek.

Defender Brendan Galloway (ankle) is also a doubt for the Black Cats, but Lamine Kone (groin) and Aiden McGeady (hamstring) could both feature.

Match facts

  • Since winning four consecutive games against the Black Cats in all competitions between 2013 and 2014, the Tigers are winless in their last three (D1 L2).
  • Sunderland did the double over Hull in last season's Premier League, the only side they recorded two wins against in their whole league campaign.
  • Sunderland have not won an away league game in September since 2006, when they won 3-0 against Leeds United under Roy Keane. Their record since then has seen them collect seven points from a possible 48 (P16 W0 D7 L9) and they have failed to score in the last five.
  • Hull have scored 10 goals in their first three home league games, their best return after three games of a season since 1983/84 when they had scored 11 under manager Colin Appleton.
  • Kamil Grosicki has been involved in seven goals in his last eight league matches at the KCOM Stadium (two goals, five assists), scoring one and assisting two last time out against Bolton.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds75201421217
2Cardiff7511116516
3Sheff Utd750285315
4Wolves7421117414
5Preston733162412
6Sheff Wed733196312
7Ipswich6402108212
8Nottm Forest74031011-112
9Middlesbrough732273411
10QPR7322109111
11Derby6312107310
12Bristol City7241119210
13Fulham724175210
14Norwich7223712-58
15Barnsley62138807
16Hull72141314-17
17Reading621356-17
18Aston Villa714279-27
19Millwall713310916
20Sunderland7124611-55
21Burton7124414-105
22Birmingham711539-64
23Brentford7034611-53
24Bolton7025414-102
View full Championship table

