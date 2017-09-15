Millwall v Leeds United
Millwall will be without suspended forward Lee Gregory, who was sent off in Tuesday's 2-2 draw at QPR.
Aiden O'Brien, who is available again after a one-match ban, could replace Gregory in the starting XI.
Leeds captain Liam Cooper (back) went off in the midweek win over Birmingham but is expected to be fit.
Boss Thomas Christiansen has no new injury worries and striker Pierre Michel-Lasogga will play despite his girlfriend being due to give birth.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 29%
|Draw 26%
|Away win 45%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Millwall have won seven of their last eight home league (including play-off) matches against Leeds, winning the last three without conceding a goal.
- In league meetings excluding play-off games, none of the last 18 games between the sides have ended as a draw, Leeds winning 11 to Millwall's seven since a 1-1 draw in March 2005.
- Steve Morison has failed to find the net with any of his 19 shots in the league this season; during his last Championship campaign in 2014-15 - when he played for opponents Leeds - Morison had 38 shots and scored just twice.
- Leeds are the only Championship side with a 100% away record this season, winning each of their first three matches on the road. The Whites have only won their opening four away league matches of a season once before - the 1973-74 campaign, on their way to winning their second top-flight title.
- Leeds are yet to concede a single league goal when Pontus Jansson has been on the pitch this season (540 minutes without conceding).
- The Whites are entering a league match top of a division for the first time since January 2010, when they topped League One; they lost that match 2-0 to Exeter City.