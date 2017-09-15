Championship
Millwall15:00Leeds
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Leeds United

Liam Cooper
Leeds captain Liam Cooper is expected to be fit for the trip to Millwall
Millwall will be without suspended forward Lee Gregory, who was sent off in Tuesday's 2-2 draw at QPR.

Aiden O'Brien, who is available again after a one-match ban, could replace Gregory in the starting XI.

Leeds captain Liam Cooper (back) went off in the midweek win over Birmingham but is expected to be fit.

Boss Thomas Christiansen has no new injury worries and striker Pierre Michel-Lasogga will play despite his girlfriend being due to give birth.

SAM's prediction
Home win 29%Draw 26%Away win 45%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Millwall have won seven of their last eight home league (including play-off) matches against Leeds, winning the last three without conceding a goal.
  • In league meetings excluding play-off games, none of the last 18 games between the sides have ended as a draw, Leeds winning 11 to Millwall's seven since a 1-1 draw in March 2005.
  • Steve Morison has failed to find the net with any of his 19 shots in the league this season; during his last Championship campaign in 2014-15 - when he played for opponents Leeds - Morison had 38 shots and scored just twice.
  • Leeds are the only Championship side with a 100% away record this season, winning each of their first three matches on the road. The Whites have only won their opening four away league matches of a season once before - the 1973-74 campaign, on their way to winning their second top-flight title.
  • Leeds are yet to concede a single league goal when Pontus Jansson has been on the pitch this season (540 minutes without conceding).
  • The Whites are entering a league match top of a division for the first time since January 2010, when they topped League One; they lost that match 2-0 to Exeter City.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds75201421217
2Cardiff7511116516
3Sheff Utd750285315
4Wolves7421117414
5Preston733162412
6Sheff Wed733196312
7Ipswich6402108212
8Nottm Forest74031011-112
9Middlesbrough732273411
10QPR7322109111
11Derby6312107310
12Bristol City7241119210
13Fulham724175210
14Norwich7223712-58
15Barnsley62138807
16Hull72141314-17
17Reading621356-17
18Aston Villa714279-27
19Millwall713310916
20Sunderland7124611-55
21Burton7124414-105
22Birmingham711539-64
23Brentford7034611-53
24Bolton7025414-102
