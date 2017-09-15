Millwall v Leeds United

Leeds captain Liam Cooper is expected to be fit for the trip to Millwall

Millwall will be without suspended forward Lee Gregory, who was sent off in Tuesday's 2-2 draw at QPR.

Aiden O'Brien, who is available again after a one-match ban, could replace Gregory in the starting XI.

Leeds captain Liam Cooper (back) went off in the midweek win over Birmingham but is expected to be fit.

Boss Thomas Christiansen has no new injury worries and striker Pierre Michel-Lasogga will play despite his girlfriend being due to give birth.

SAM's prediction Home win 29% Draw 26% Away win 45%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts