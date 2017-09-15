Middlesbrough v Queens Park Rangers
-
- From the section Football
Middlesbrough will be without Adama Traore for the visit of QPR after he was sent off against Aston Villa.
Martin Braithwaite is still recovering from a hamstring injury while Rudy Gestede (thigh) is also injured.
QPR striker Matt Smith is pushing for a start after coming off the bench to score a late equaliser in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Millwall at Loftus Road.
Ian Holloway has no new injury worries, but Grant Hall, Joel Lynch, James Perch and Jordan Cousins remain unavailable.
|SAM's prediction
|Home win 57%
|Draw 23%
|Away win 20%
SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough have won their last two league matches against QPR, both in the 2015-16 season - they have never won three consecutively against the Hoops.
- None of the last 10 league meetings between the teams in the north east have ended as a draw - Middlesbrough have won six and QPR have won four of these meetings.
- Boro are yet to concede a league goal at the Riverside this season - they last went their opening four home league matches without conceding in the 1991-92 campaign, which ended in promotion to the inaugural Premier League campaign.
- In their last league match against Millwall, QPR had 31 shots - the most by a team in a Championship match since February (Huddersfield v Rotherham, 33). It was the most by a QPR side since November 2014, when they had 33 against Leicester in a Premier League encounter.
- Middlesbrough have conceded just six goals in their last 22 home Championship games and never more than once in any of those games.