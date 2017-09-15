Championship
Middlesbrough15:00QPR
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Queens Park Rangers

Adama Traore
Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore will serve a three-match ban after his appeal against a red card was rejected
Click here for live text coverage on Saturday 14:00-20:00 BST

Middlesbrough will be without Adama Traore for the visit of QPR after he was sent off against Aston Villa.

Martin Braithwaite is still recovering from a hamstring injury while Rudy Gestede (thigh) is also injured.

QPR striker Matt Smith is pushing for a start after coming off the bench to score a late equaliser in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Millwall at Loftus Road.

Ian Holloway has no new injury worries, but Grant Hall, Joel Lynch, James Perch and Jordan Cousins remain unavailable.

SAM's prediction
Home win 57%Draw 23%Away win 20%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough have won their last two league matches against QPR, both in the 2015-16 season - they have never won three consecutively against the Hoops.
  • None of the last 10 league meetings between the teams in the north east have ended as a draw - Middlesbrough have won six and QPR have won four of these meetings.
  • Boro are yet to concede a league goal at the Riverside this season - they last went their opening four home league matches without conceding in the 1991-92 campaign, which ended in promotion to the inaugural Premier League campaign.
  • In their last league match against Millwall, QPR had 31 shots - the most by a team in a Championship match since February (Huddersfield v Rotherham, 33). It was the most by a QPR side since November 2014, when they had 33 against Leicester in a Premier League encounter.
  • Middlesbrough have conceded just six goals in their last 22 home Championship games and never more than once in any of those games.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds75201421217
2Cardiff7511116516
3Sheff Utd750285315
4Wolves7421117414
5Preston733162412
6Sheff Wed733196312
7Ipswich6402108212
8Nottm Forest74031011-112
9Middlesbrough732273411
10QPR7322109111
11Derby6312107310
12Bristol City7241119210
13Fulham724175210
14Norwich7223712-58
15Barnsley62138807
16Hull72141314-17
17Reading621356-17
18Aston Villa714279-27
19Millwall713310916
20Sunderland7124611-55
21Burton7124414-105
22Birmingham711539-64
23Brentford7034611-53
24Bolton7025414-102
View full Championship table

