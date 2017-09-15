Middlesbrough v Queens Park Rangers

Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore will serve a three-match ban after his appeal against a red card was rejected

Middlesbrough will be without Adama Traore for the visit of QPR after he was sent off against Aston Villa.

Martin Braithwaite is still recovering from a hamstring injury while Rudy Gestede (thigh) is also injured.

QPR striker Matt Smith is pushing for a start after coming off the bench to score a late equaliser in Tuesday's 2-2 draw with Millwall at Loftus Road.

Ian Holloway has no new injury worries, but Grant Hall, Joel Lynch, James Perch and Jordan Cousins remain unavailable.

SAM's prediction Home win 57% Draw 23% Away win 20%

SAM, the Sports Analytics Machine, is a super-computer built by @ProfIanMcHale of the University of Liverpool.

Match facts